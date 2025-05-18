Syria gives holdout armed groups deadline to join state forces

Syria's defense minister on May 17 gave holdout armed groups a 10-day deadline to join the war-torn country's forces, in the latest push to unify ranks following Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said all major armed factions had now been integrated into the Defense Ministry after the new authorities began working to bring them together, but he urged the remaining smaller groups to also join ranks.

"We emphasize the need for the remaining small military groups to join the ministry within a maximum period of 10 days from this announcement," the statement said.

The move was required "to complete the unification and organisation efforts,” the statement said, adding "any delay will necessitate taking the appropriate measures according to the law.”

It did not identify which groups had not joined the ministry or elaborate on what measures might be taken against any that failed to do so.

In another development, Damascus also announced the formation of a national commission for missing people and another for transitional justice.

The first body is tasked with "researching and uncovering the fate of the missing and forcibly disappeared, documenting cases, establishing a national database and providing legal and humanitarian support to their families.”

A separate decree announced the formation of a national commission for transitional justice to "uncover the truth about the grave violations caused by the former regime.”

That commission should hold those responsible to account "in coordination with the relevant authorities, remedy the harm to victims and firmly establish the principles of non-recurrence and national reconciliation,” according to the announcement.

 

Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.
Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

The Turkish tourism industry has become more resilient to crises since the country changed its tourism strategy in 2018, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
