Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

HAMILTON
Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

This aerial view shows the al-Amal camp for displaced people near Sarmada in the northern countryside of the Syrian Idlib province on June 27, 2024.

The U.N. said on July 11 that the Syrian government extended permission to one of its agencies to use a border crossing to deliver humanitarian assistance to the northwest.

The Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced the extension “to deliver humanitarian assistance from Türkiye through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for an additional six months. That takes us until Jan. 13, 2025," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Noting that the "extension is essential for the U.N. cross-border operation," Dujarric said the crossing is a "lifeline" for Syrians in the northwest.

"Each month, we and our partners reach on average more than a million people with critical assistance and protection services. This is down significantly from previous years due to growing funding shortfalls," he added.

Dujarric reported that "so far this year, over 90 percent of trucks carrying U.N. aid, and 70 percent of missions by U.N. personnel, used Bab Al-Hawa to reach northwest Syria."

Regarding Gaza, he reiterated the ongoing hostilities and lack of public order are "severely hampering aid operations."

Saying that the U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) "has assisted about a quarter of a million people in Gaza so far this month," Dujarric said the agency provided aid to more than 1 million people in Gaza in June.

He conveyed the agency's warning about supplies that are needed for the distribution of hot meals, saying the supplies "will be depleted in just days unless additional stock is received."

According to the U.N. figures, 13 years of civil var have upended the lives of children and their families across the country, leaving 15.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 7 million children. Of the country's 6.8 million internally displaced people, 5.3 million require humanitarian support.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over spying allegation

Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation
Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate
Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence

Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence
Iran president-elect ready for constructive dialogue with Europe

Iran president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with Europe
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿