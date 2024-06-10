Swiss approve law boosting renewable energy generation

BERN
Switzerland approved a law on June 10 aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energies, as part of the country's bid to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

Official results showed that just under 69 percent of Swiss voters backed the law on "a secure electricity supply based on renewable energies." 

Less than two months ago, Switzerland became the first nation ever to be condemned by an international court for not doing enough to combat climate change, in a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

The renewables law was approved by parliament last year, and most environmental organisations back the legislation and its ambitions.

They include heavyweights Greenpeace and WWF.

Reacting to the referendum result, Greenpeace said it meant nuclear was now "obsolete" and urged Swiss energy group Axpo to "set a deadline for the swift and definitive halt of the two reactors and the Beznau nuclear plant."

"They are among the oldest reactors still active on the planet and pose an insoluble security risk," it said.

The law aims to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy mix and rapidly increase hydro production so the wealthy landlocked country is less dependent on imported electricity.

The law envisages installing solar panels on building roofs and facades. It also eases planning permission for wind turbines and large solar installations.

