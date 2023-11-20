Swift postpones Rio show after fan death

Swift postpones Rio show after fan death

RIO DE JANERIO
Swift postpones Rio show after fan death

American superstar Taylor Swift on Nov. 18 postponed a show in Rio de Janeiro due to extreme heat, after a fan died at the singer's concert the previous night.

Saturday's postponement came after the heat index in the city had risen to as high as 59 degrees Celsius (138 Fahrenheit) on Nov. 17, when a 23-year-old fan in the crowd of 60,000 died during the first "Eras Tour" show in Brazil.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift posted on Instagram on Nov. 18. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."

"The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first," she added.

The concert has been moved to today.

Swift could be seen in videos posted to social media from Friday trying to help fans by dispatching aides to pass out water bottles and even throwing one to the audience herself.

"It's with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight," Swift said in a post on Instagram to her millions of followers earlier Saturday. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

The Rio Health Secretariat reported that Ana Benevides died on Nov. 17 evening after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in the Nilton Santos stadium during Swift's concert.

It said efforts to revive the young woman failed and an investigation had been launched. "At this time, the cause of death cannot be determined," the agency said.

Much of central and southeastern Brazil has been suffering an unusually oppressive springtime heat wave. Fans lashed out at the venue's handling of the heat, saying officials had prevented them from bringing in water.

"The lack of organization yesterday was absurd. What happened to the young woman was a crime due to bad organization. You just don't deny anybody water," said Yasmin Monteiro, 24, who tried to enter the stadium on Nov. 18 with five liters of water, before the announcement that the night's concert was postponed.

Caio Wesley, a 25-year-old who tried to carry in four liters of water, described organizers' attitude in prohibiting the entry of liquids as "selfish."

"I brought all this water to see how long I can last," he told AFP.

Brazil's Justice Ministry on Saturday published a resolution requiring event organizers to guarantee that fans have access to drinking water.

"It is unacceptable that people suffer, faint and even die due to lack of access to water," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

    Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

  2. Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

    Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

  3. World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

    World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

  4. Tradition and innovation!

    Tradition and innovation!

  5. Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital

    Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital
Recommended
Paris booksellers flay call to remove them for Olympics

Paris booksellers flay call to remove them for Olympics
Returned artifacts presented in exhibition

Returned artifacts presented in exhibition
Guitar from Kurt Cobains last tour fetches over $1.5 mln

Guitar from Kurt Cobain's last tour fetches over $1.5 mln
Decline in local news outlets accelerates despite efforts to help

Decline in local news outlets accelerates despite efforts to help
UNESCO urges Cambodia to end forcibly evict residents at temple

UNESCO urges Cambodia to end forcibly evict residents at temple
Bonobo study offers clues into early human alliances

Bonobo study offers clues into early human alliances
WORLD Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina's presidency.
ECONOMY EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.