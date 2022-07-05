NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

  • July 05 2022 09:04:00

NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

BRUSSELS
NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of NATO was formally launched on July 5, the military alliance’s head Jens Stoltenberg said, marking a historic step brought on by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"This is a good day for Finland and Sweden and a good day for NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters in a joint press statement with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers.

"With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades," he added.

The NATO secretary general was speaking ahead of a meeting in which the ambassadors from NATO’s 30 member states were expected to sign the accession protocols for the two Nordic countries, opening a months-long period for alliance countries to ratify their membership.

"We are tremendously grateful for all the strong support that our accession has received from the allies," said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"We are convinced that our membership would strengthen NATO and add to the stability in the Euro Atlantic area," she added.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Sweden and Finland in parallel announced their intention to drop their military non-alignment status and become part of NATO.

A NATO summit in Madrid last week endorsed that move by issuing invitations to the two, after Turkey won concessions over concerns it had raised and a US promise it would receive new warplanes.

 

 

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea

Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  2. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  3. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  4. No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

    No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

  5. Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

    Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
Recommended
Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city

Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls
Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands
Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man
3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney
WORLD Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city

Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city

Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that was impacting 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Ziraat Katılım gets license to operate in Somalia

Ziraat Katılım gets license to operate in Somalia

Somalia has announced it had awarded licences to two foreign banks, including Türkiye’s participatin bank Ziraat Katılım, as the nation opens up the industry to international lenders.
SPORTS Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek won the title of “başpehlivan” (chief wrestler) and the coveted golden belt at the ancient 661st oil wrestling festival held in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Edirne on July 3.