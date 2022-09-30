Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

STOCKHOLM
Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

The Swedish authority tasked with controlling exports of war materials said on Sept. 30 it had authorized military exports to Türkiye, after blocking them in 2019.

Ankara requested the lifting of the restrictions after Sweden applied to join NATO in mid-May, which still needs ratification from Türkiye.

"The government has made the assessment that a Swedish membership in NATO is the best way to protect Sweden’s and the Swedish people’s security," the Inspectorate of Strategic Products said in a statement.

The ISP decided to block military exports to Türkiye in 2019, following a Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria.

"Sweden’s application for NATO membership to a large degree strengthen the defense and security policy arguments for approving exports of war materials to other member states, including Türkiye," the authority said.

To date, 28 out of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Türkiye remain, but new members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

Stockholm and Helsinki, which both reversed decades of non-alignment when they applied for membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, had expected the application process to be quick, as they had received assurances they would be welcomed "with open arms".

But objections from Ankara, which accuses Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the PKK terror group, caught them off guard.

Even after Sweden and Finland were formally invited, Ankara has insisted it could still block entry into the Western alliance if it feels the Nordic countries fail to deliver on their promises.

Turkey, arms embargo,

TÜRKIYE Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

    Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

  2. Four PKK terrorists neutralized, three nabbed

    Four PKK terrorists neutralized, three nabbed

  3. Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

    Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

  4. Klazomenai, ceramic center of ancient period

    Klazomenai, ceramic center of ancient period

  5. EBRD lifts 2022 growth forecast for Türkiye

    EBRD lifts 2022 growth forecast for Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM
Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis
Greek Cypriot drivers fill up in north as prices soar

Greek Cypriot drivers fill up in north as prices soar
US cannot find valuable ally like Türkiye, Erdoğan says

US cannot find valuable ally like Türkiye, Erdoğan says
Greek armament of Aegean islands nonsense to Türkiye: Erdoğan

Greek armament of Aegean islands nonsense to Türkiye: Erdoğan
Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
WORLD Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghan capital

Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghan capital

An attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.
ECONOMY Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1

Amazon has said it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.