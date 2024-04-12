Suspected perpetrator arrested in Solingen arson attack case

Suspected perpetrator arrested in Solingen arson attack case

SOLINGEN
Suspected perpetrator arrested in Solingen arson attack case

German authorities have arrested a suspect over allegedly carrying out an arson attack on a building in Solingen that killed four members of a Turkish-origin Bulgarian family last month.

The 39-year-old German suspect previously resided in the arson-targeted building but was evicted in the spring of 2022 due to unpaid rent, Wuppertal Prosecutor Heribert Kaune-Gebhardt said during a press conference on April 10.

Four Turkish-origin Bulgarian citizens, including two children, on March 25 lost their lives in the fire that occurred in a four-story building, while nine others were injured, two seriously. Authorities informed that traces of explosive material found in the apartment indicated arson.

When the perpetrator had been under investigation for some time for potentially igniting the blaze as an act of revenge over his dispute with the landlady, he was involved in another incident on April 8 after attacking his friend with a machete and seriously injuring him, Kaune-Gebhardt noted.

On the other hand, the prosecutor emphasized that there is no connection between the recent incident and the arson, adding that the suspect was also under scrutiny for drug-related offenses.

The investigation has not revealed any evidence of a xenophobic or other motive for the arson, Kaune-Gebhardt said.

On March 30, hundreds of people gathered in Solingen for a march to commemorate the victims, chanting slogans demanding justice as they walked toward the Höhscheid district where the burned house was located.

Emin Zhilov, the father of İsmail Zhilov, who died in the arson, revealed that his son had only recently moved to Germany two months prior. After finding a job in the country, he brought his wife and children with him.

The incident on March 25 brought back memories of the Solingen arson attack on May 29, 1993, when five members of the Turkish-origin Genç family lost their lives after their house was set on fire by neo-Nazis.

case,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued export to Israel amid ban

Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued export to Israel amid ban
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued export to Israel amid ban

    Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued export to Israel amid ban

  2. No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

    No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

  3. Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

    Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

  4. China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

    China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

  5. Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

    Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board
Recommended
No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership
Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid
China urges US to play constructive role in Middle East

China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East
Russia flood levels rise

Russia flood levels rise
Sudans silent suffering, one year into generals war

Sudan's silent suffering, one year into generals' war
Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency
Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar

Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar
WORLD No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

Members of the U.N. Security Council have failed to reach a consensus on a bid by Palestinians for full U.N. membership, meaning the longshot effort is now likely headed for a more formal council vote.
ECONOMY Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

The oil production facilities in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak broke the record in the history of the Turkish Republic with a daily production of 40,000 barrels.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿