Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

  • June 15 2021 09:26:00

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

OTTOWA-Agence France-Presse
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pickup truck, prosecutors said on June 14, in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Four members of the Afzaal family - a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and his mother - were out for a walk in London, Ontario, on June 6, when a truck driver struck them on purpose, according to authorities.

Prosecutors revealed in a brief hearing that they were adding terrorism charges to the four counts of premeditated murder and one of attempted murder leveled last week against 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, 20.

"The federal and provincial attorneys general provided their consent to commence terrorism proceedings, alleging that the murders and the attempted murder also constitute terrorist activity," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement after the hearing.

Veltman, who has no criminal record and no known link to any extremist group, told the court via video link that he does not have a lawyer. He has yet to enter a plea and is set to reappear in court on June 21.

The Afzaals’ nine-year-old son survived the attack in their neighborhood in the city of London, around 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Toronto, but was seriously injured.

"This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said during an impassioned speech at the House of Commons.

The attack has fueled debate about the prevalence of Islamophobia in Canada, and heightened fears within the Muslim community that outward signs of religious affiliation can make a person a target.

It was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that had killed six people in 2017.

"I think it is really important for us to name it as an act of terror," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference.

"It is important for us to identify this as an act of Islamophobia, and it is important for us to identify the terrible threat that white supremacism poses to Canada, and to Canadians."

ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

    Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  2. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  3. Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

    Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

  4. No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

    No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

  5. President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

    President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit
Recommended
NATO takes tough line on China at first summit with Biden

NATO takes tough line on China at first summit with Biden
Chinese scientist at center of virus controvery denies lab leak theory

Chinese scientist at center of virus controvery denies lab leak theory
EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab

EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab
Swiss reject law to help country meet Paris carbon emissions goal

Swiss reject law to help country meet Paris carbon emissions goal
China slams G7 manipulation after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism

China slams G7 'manipulation' after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism
Israel’s Netanyahu ousted as change coalition forms new govt

Israel’s Netanyahu ousted as 'change' coalition forms new gov't
WORLD Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pickup truck, prosecutors said on June 14, in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 7.5 billion Turkish liras (some $880 million) in January-May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 15. 
SPORTS Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page said he could make alterations for his side’s second Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey in Baku.