Surprise duet by Edis and Gülşen

ISTANBUL

Coming together again three years after their first duet, Turkish pop music stars Edis and Gülşen have collaborated for a new album ‘Serdar Ortaç Songs Vol 2.’ The musicians performed the song ‘Sor’ on the album together.

The song was arranged by Zeki Arkun and Elber Tutkus, and Utku Ünsal is credited for the mix-mastering.

Last week, Edis and Gülşen filmed the music video for the song “Sor.” The shoot took place over a day in Kilyos, with the two famous artists taking on the roles of motorcycle riders in front of the camera.

Directed by Fatih Yılmaz, the video is anticipated to create significant buzz due to its impressive digital effects. The musicians depict the leaders of two rival motorcycle gangs in the video, and their confrontation is brought to life through artistic scenes.

Edis and Gülşen's new hit “Sor” is now available on all digital platforms under the label of Ozinga&DMC.