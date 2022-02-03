SunExpress to launch 3 new destinations to Baltics

ISTANBUL

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Group, added new routes to its Europe network as part of its summer schedule, according to a company statement.

The airline will start its direct mutual flights between Antalya and its new destinations, Riga, and Tallinn, as of April, it said on Feb. 1.

SunExpress which will start its flights to Vilnius with up to 7 weekly flights as of April, adds two more Baltic cities to its flight network.

This summer, Riga and Tallinn will join SunExpress’ expanding European flight network.

“The opening of these new routes is an indicator of the airline’s commitment to its growth strategy and its confidence in the strong recovery of Turkish tourism,” said the company.

As the airline connecting Turkey’s tourism capital Antalya to the highest number of destinations with both domestic and international direct flights, SunExpress will have reciprocal flights to Riga up to 6 times a week and to Tallinn and Vilnius up to 7 flights a week.

SunExpress guests, who wish to explore the Baltic capitals Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, can make reservations at advantageous prices on the sunexpress.com website or mobile application.