SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year

ISTANBUL

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, aims to carry 15 million passengers this year, says the company’s CEO, noting that the carrier served 12.6 million passengers last year.

The company’s revenues amounted to 1.8 billion euros in 2023.

Bookings for this year showed that strong demand experienced in 2023 for Türkiye continues, Max Kownatzki said in a presser at Istanbul Airport.

“We will help Türkiye meet its target of welcoming 60 million tourists this year.”

This summer season, the carrier will launch flights to 28 new destinations, including 18 major holiday destinations in Türkiye, according to the company’s executive.

He noted that SunExpress, which placed the largest jet order in its history, will further expand its fleet.

SunExpress currently operates a fleet of 77 Boeing 737 jets, but the carrier will increase the number of airplanes in its fleet to 166 by 2025, said Kownatzki.

The company also plans to hire an additional 1,300 personnel by the end of 2025 as part of its expansion plan, he added.

At the Dubai Airshow in November last year, SunExpress announced that it will purchase up to 90 fuel-efficient single-aisle Boeing jets.

The agreement includes 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models, with the opportunity for up to 45 additional 737 MAX airplanes.