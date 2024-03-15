SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year

SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year

ISTANBUL
SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, aims to carry 15 million passengers this year, says the company’s CEO, noting that the carrier served 12.6 million passengers last year.

The company’s revenues amounted to 1.8 billion euros in 2023.

Bookings for this year showed that strong demand experienced in 2023 for Türkiye continues, Max Kownatzki said in a presser at Istanbul Airport.

“We will help Türkiye meet its target of welcoming 60 million tourists this year.”

This summer season, the carrier will launch flights to 28 new destinations, including 18 major holiday destinations in Türkiye, according to the company’s executive.

He noted that SunExpress, which placed the largest jet order in its history, will further expand its fleet.

SunExpress currently operates a fleet of 77 Boeing 737 jets, but the carrier will increase the number of airplanes in its fleet to 166 by 2025, said Kownatzki.

The company also plans to hire an additional 1,300 personnel by the end of 2025 as part of its expansion plan, he added.

At the Dubai Airshow in November last year, SunExpress announced that it will purchase up to 90 fuel-efficient single-aisle Boeing jets.

The agreement includes 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models, with the opportunity for up to 45 additional 737 MAX airplanes.

Lufthansa ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

    Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

  2. Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

    Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

  3. Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

    Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

  4. Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

    Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

  5. Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid

    Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid
Recommended
Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement
Poorest countries are not bouncing back from COVID: UN

Poorest countries are not bouncing back from COVID: UN
House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate

House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate
Home sales increase after months of decline

Home sales increase after months of decline
Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan
Argentina inflation slows for a second month

Argentina inflation slows for a second month 
WORLD Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

A missile strike damaged a merchant ship in the Red Sea off Yemen, marine security monitors said Friday, as the country's Iran-backed Huthi rebels threatened to expand their months-long harassment campaign which has disrupted global trade.
ECONOMY Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye and the U.K. have launched talks to update the free trade agreement, the Turkish Trade Ministry has said.

SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿