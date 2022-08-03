Summer festival continues at Beykoz Kundura

ISTANBUL

Beykoz Kundura is organizing the sixth “A Midsummer’s Night Festival,” which will continue until Aug. 14, inviting art lovers in Istanbul to pleasant summer evenings in the open air by the Bosphorus.

Inspired by the harmonious unity of film and music, the festival program focuses this year on the creator of memorable soundtracks, four Oscar and nine Grammy award-winning American composer and music producer Henry Mancini.

“Lady Windermere’s Fan,” which is one of the best Oscar Wilde adaptations in the history of cinema, will have its screening at the festival to the accompaniment of the original music by saxophonist Korhan Futacı on Aug. 6. The film is the adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1892 play of the same name and is directed by Ernst Lubitsch.

On Aug. 7, BaBa ZuLa, the trailblazing band in the Turkish psychedelic music scene, will breathe new life into the 1922 silent film classic “Salome,” a faithful adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play of the same name, originally written in French as a musical in 1891 and banned for many years.

The films “The Party” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will be on the screen as part of the “Party Time” selection on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively.

The silent film program of the festival will be screened with the live performances of master musicians this year as well. Famous electronic and experimental pop band Múm from Iceland will be on stage on Aug. 5, with specially prepared music for the silent film classic “People on Sunday,” produced in 1930 in Germany.

The event will end on Aug. 14 with a concert by the alternative music bands Hedonutopia and The Away Days.