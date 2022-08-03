Summer festival continues at Beykoz Kundura

  • August 03 2022 07:00:00

Summer festival continues at Beykoz Kundura

ISTANBUL
Summer festival continues at Beykoz Kundura

Beykoz Kundura is organizing the sixth “A Midsummer’s Night Festival,” which will continue until Aug. 14, inviting art lovers in Istanbul to pleasant summer evenings in the open air by the Bosphorus.

Inspired by the harmonious unity of film and music, the festival program focuses this year on the creator of memorable soundtracks, four Oscar and nine Grammy award-winning American composer and music producer Henry Mancini.

“Lady Windermere’s Fan,” which is one of the best Oscar Wilde adaptations in the history of cinema, will have its screening at the festival to the accompaniment of the original music by saxophonist Korhan Futacı on Aug. 6. The film is the adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1892 play of the same name and is directed by Ernst Lubitsch.

On Aug. 7, BaBa ZuLa, the trailblazing band in the Turkish psychedelic music scene, will breathe new life into the 1922 silent film classic “Salome,” a faithful adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play of the same name, originally written in French as a musical in 1891 and banned for many years.

The films “The Party” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will be on the screen as part of the “Party Time” selection on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively.
The silent film program of the festival will be screened with the live performances of master musicians this year as well. Famous electronic and experimental pop band Múm from Iceland will be on stage on Aug. 5, with specially prepared music for the silent film classic “People on Sunday,” produced in 1930 in Germany.

The event will end on Aug. 14 with a concert by the alternative music bands Hedonutopia and The Away Days.

Arts,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

    Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  2. Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

    Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

  3. Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

    Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

  4. Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

    Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

  5. Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York

    Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York
Recommended
Fire destroys set at Rome’s Cinecitta studios

Fire destroys set at Rome’s Cinecitta studios
Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry
Endangered wildlife revives in Cambodia

Endangered wildlife revives in Cambodia
‘The Miser’ at Atatürk Cultural Center

‘The Miser’ at Atatürk Cultural Center
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura of ’Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura of ’Star Trek’ fame, dies at 89
Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey

Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.