Summer crowds arrive on Istanbul's Büyükada

ISTANBUL

As the first true brush of summer warmth swept over Istanbul, a vibrant wave of sun-seekers flooded Büyükada this weekend, transforming the historic island into a bustling escape from the urban grind.



Thousands of residents and tourists traveled to the island to enjoy the sunshine, sea breeze and historic atmosphere.

From the early hours of the morning, ferries arriving at Büyükada carried large crowds, creating heavy foot traffic around the ferry pier and the island’s central shopping streets. Families and young visitors spent the day walking along the coastline, relaxing by the sea and exploring the island’s streets.

Bicycle rental points were also busy as many visitors chose to tour the island on two wheels. The crowds continued throughout the day, with the seaside areas and popular walking routes becoming particularly crowded.

Visitors described the weekend crowds as exceptionally high, using the Turkish expression “you couldn’t drop a needle without it hitting someone” to describe the density.

Ayşe Gül, one of the visitors, said she had expected the island to be quieter but was surprised by the number of people. “The islands are clean and well-organized as always, but the number of people is remarkable. I walked all the way to the beach; It is truly a case of ‘you couldn’t drop a needle without it hitting someone,’” she said.

Another visitor, Eyüp Öztürk, said he was visiting the islands for the first time with his wife.

“We had heard great things about this place from our friends. I assume weekends are much more crowded,” he said.