‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

ISTANBUL
‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.

The pool arrangements were decided at the CEV 2023 Drawing of Lot event in Italy late on Nov. 16.

The championship will be held in four countries, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Estonia, between Aug. 15 and Sept. 3, 2023.

“Sultans of the Net” will play against Germany, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Greece in Pool C.

“Türkiye, who has made the podium in the last three editions of the Championship, headline Pool C while Germany looks for a first title since 1987,” Insidethegames.biz, a sports news site, reported on Nov. 17.

“Azerbaijan is expected to be the weakest of the teams in the pool, with the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Greece also featuring.”

“Although the Swedes are not expected to medal in the tournament, they have the Female Volleyball Player of the Year award winner, Isabelle Haak, on their side, who starred in Vakıfbank S.K.’s league and continental cup double-winning season last year,” it added.

Turkish men’s national volleyball team, known as the “Efes of the Net,” will play against Israel, Romania, France, Portugal and Greece, in Pool D, in the mentioned period.

Pool D matches will be held in Israel.

euronet,

WORLD More Twitter workers flee after Musks hardcore ultimatum

More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
MOST POPULAR

  1. Black Sea field to boost gas production10-fold: Minister

    Black Sea field to boost gas production10-fold: Minister

  2. Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

    Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

  3. New Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine: officials

    New Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine: officials

  4. Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended for another 120 days

    Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended for another 120 days

  5. US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

    US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December
Recommended
‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football
Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans
New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final
Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host

Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host
NFL to stage ‘at least’ four more games in Germany over the next four years

NFL to stage ‘at least’ four more games in Germany over the next four years
Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal
WORLD More Twitter workers flee after Musks hardcore ultimatum

More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum

Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers on Thursday, after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 14.7 percent from the end of 2021 to reach $139.5 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.