‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

ISTANBUL

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.

The pool arrangements were decided at the CEV 2023 Drawing of Lot event in Italy late on Nov. 16.

The championship will be held in four countries, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Estonia, between Aug. 15 and Sept. 3, 2023.

“Sultans of the Net” will play against Germany, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Greece in Pool C.

“Türkiye, who has made the podium in the last three editions of the Championship, headline Pool C while Germany looks for a first title since 1987,” Insidethegames.biz, a sports news site, reported on Nov. 17.

“Azerbaijan is expected to be the weakest of the teams in the pool, with the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Greece also featuring.”

“Although the Swedes are not expected to medal in the tournament, they have the Female Volleyball Player of the Year award winner, Isabelle Haak, on their side, who starred in Vakıfbank S.K.’s league and continental cup double-winning season last year,” it added.

Turkish men’s national volleyball team, known as the “Efes of the Net,” will play against Israel, Romania, France, Portugal and Greece, in Pool D, in the mentioned period.

Pool D matches will be held in Israel.