'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

ISTANBUL

The Turkish national volleyball team reached the semifinals on Sept. 1 after a 3-2 victory over Italy as part of the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

The Crescent Stars reached finals for the third time in history by eliminating the reigning champions with 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22 and 15-6 sets in the semifinal match.

Melisa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye, especially when she sparked the flame of Türkiye's comeback from behind with her effective spikes in the fourth set.

Vargas scored 26 points in the game, while Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu played with 25 points.

In the final on Sunday, Türkiye will face the winner of the Netherlands-Serbia semifinal match being played on Friday.