'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

ISTANBUL
Sultans of the Net reach Eurovolley semifinals

The Turkish national volleyball team reached the semifinals on Sept. 1 after a 3-2 victory over Italy as part of the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

The Crescent Stars reached finals for the third time in history by eliminating the reigning champions with 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22 and 15-6 sets in the semifinal match.

Melisa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye, especially when she sparked the flame of Türkiye's comeback from behind with her effective spikes in the fourth set.

Vargas scored 26 points in the game, while Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu played with 25 points.

In the final on Sunday, Türkiye will face the winner of the Netherlands-Serbia semifinal match being played on Friday.

sultans of the net,

WORLD Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

    Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

  2. We make all our investments in Turkish youth: Erdoğan

    We make all our investments in Turkish youth: Erdoğan

  3. 'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

    'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

  4. Looted from Türkiye, US authorities seize Marcus Aurelius statue

    Looted from Türkiye, US authorities seize Marcus Aurelius statue

  5. Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour

    Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour
Recommended
Galatasaray to face Bayern, Man Utd in UCL group stage

Galatasaray to face Bayern, Man Utd in UCL group stage
Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision
Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls

Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls
Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles
35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus
Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy
WORLD Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Ukraine's military intelligence said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.
ECONOMY Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts

Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts

New Zealand farming giant Fonterra said on Sept. 1 that it plans to slash around $598 million in costs over the next seven years following a fall in global dairy prices.
SPORTS Sultans of the Net reach Eurovolley semifinals

'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

The Turkish national volleyball team reached the semifinals on Sept. 1 after a 3-2 victory over Italy as part of the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).