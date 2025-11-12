Sudan relief operations ‘on the brink of collapse’

Sudan relief operations ‘on the brink of collapse’

CAIRO
Sudan relief operations ‘on the brink of collapse’

The U.N. migration agency has warned that humanitarian efforts in Sudan's war-torn North Darfur region might come to a complete halt unless immediate funding and safe delivery of relief supplies are ensured.

“Despite the rising need, humanitarian operations are now on the brink of collapse,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement. “Warehouses are nearly empty, aid convoys face significant insecurity, and access restrictions continue to prevent the delivery of sufficient aid,” it added.

The IOM said more funding is needed to ease the humanitarian impact of the war between the Sudanese army and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The agency warned of “an even greater catastrophe" if its appeal went unheeded.

“Our teams are responding, but insecurity and depleted supplies mean we are only reaching a fraction of those in need,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement.

The RSF's recent capture of North Darfur's capital, el-Fasher, left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands of people to flee reported atrocities by the paramilitary force, according to aid groups and U.N. officials.

The IOM said nearly 90,000 people have left el-Fasher and surrounding villages.

Tens of thousands have arrived at overcrowded displacement camps in Tawila, about 70 kilometers from el-Fasher. In the camps, the displaced find themselves in barren areas with few tents and insufficient food and medical supplies.

Doctors Without Borders warned that malnutrition in displacement camps has reached “staggering” rates. Over 70 percent of children under the age of 5 in Tawila were acutely malnourished, and more than a third experienced severe acute malnutrition, the group said.

Sudan , UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software
LATEST NEWS

  1. Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

    Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

  2. Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

    Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

  3. Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

    Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

  4. Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

    Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

  5. Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

    Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA
Recommended
Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study
Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects
Syria to help US fight Iran-backed armed groups, envoy says

Syria to help US fight Iran-backed armed groups, envoy says
G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan

G7 calls for urgent Ukraine ceasefire, de-escalation in Sudan
Rubio says US optimistic for UN resolution on Gaza

Rubio says US 'optimistic' for UN resolution on Gaza
Worlds fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study
Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
WORLD Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declined in both the United States and Germany as Western democracies joined authoritarian states in imposing growing restrictions online, an annual survey by Freedom House said Thursday.
ECONOMY Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

German industrial giant Siemens reported record net income for a third consecutive year on Thursday, which company executives credited to growth in areas like software and artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿