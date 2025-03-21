Sudan army retakes presidential palace from RSF

Sudan army retakes presidential palace from RSF

KHARTOUM
Sudan army retakes presidential palace from RSF

This satellite picture from Planet Labs PBC shows the Republican Palace in Khartoum, Sudan, March 15, 2025

Sudan's army said it recaptured the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on March 21 after a fierce battle.

"Our forces completely destroyed the enemy's fighters and equipment, and seized large quantities of equipment and weapons," army spokesman Nabil Abdallah said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Abdallah vowed the army would "continue to progress on all fronts until victory is complete and every inch of our country is purged of the militia and its supporters."

On social media, soldiers shared videos appearing to be inside the presidential palace, exchanging congratulations. AFP could not immediately verify the footage.

Paramilitary forces occupied the palace in April 2023, when war broke out between the RSF and the army.

At the time, the RSF swiftly took over the streets of Khartoum, with the army-aligned government fleeing to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

Central Khartoum, where the presidential palace stands alongside ministries and the capital's business district, has been the site of fierce battles in recent months, after army troops surged through the city.

Earlier this week, the army said its forces had merged from the north and south, hemming in the RSF.

In nearly two years, which has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted over 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary

US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary
Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine
Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16
Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief

Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿