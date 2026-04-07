Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

TEHRAN

Iranian media on Tuesday reported that 18 people, including two children, were killed in strikes in Alborz province neighbouring the capital, citing a provincial official.

A deputy governor of Alborz province said U.S.-Israeli strikes hit residential areas and that "the deaths of 18 of our fellow citizens have been confirmed, including two young children", the judiciary's Mizan Online website and the Fars news agency reported.

Twenty-four people were wounded in the early morning attack, the deputy governor added.

Iran's government has not released an updated overall casualty toll for the war in recent days.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on April 6 that at least 3,597 people had been killed, including 1,665 civilians — among them at least 248 children — as well as 1,221 military personnel and 711 people whose status had not been classified.