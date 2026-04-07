Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

TEHRAN
Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

Iranian media on Tuesday reported that 18 people, including two children, were killed in strikes in Alborz province neighbouring the capital, citing a provincial official.

A deputy governor of Alborz province said U.S.-Israeli strikes hit residential areas and that "the deaths of 18 of our fellow citizens have been confirmed, including two young children", the judiciary's Mizan Online website and the Fars news agency reported.

Twenty-four people were wounded in the early morning attack, the deputy governor added.

Iran's government has not released an updated overall casualty toll for the war in recent days.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on April 6 that at least 3,597 people had been killed, including 1,665 civilians — among them at least 248 children — as well as 1,221 military personnel and 711 people whose status had not been classified.

Tehran,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

    Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

  2. Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

    Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

  3. Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

    Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

  4. Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

    Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

  5. Erdoğan, Spain's Sanchez discuss ties, regional issues

    Erdoğan, Spain's Sanchez discuss ties, regional issues
Recommended
Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10
Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China
UK govt vows to cut knife crime within 10 years

UK gov't vows to cut knife crime within 10 years
Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist

Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist
Chinas top diplomat to visit North Korea this week

China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week
Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM

Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM
Ukraine calls for ceasefire after Iran truce

Ukraine calls for ceasefire after Iran truce
WORLD Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Islamabad would host delegations from the United States and Iran later this week following their ceasefire announcement.
ECONOMY First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿