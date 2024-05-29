Stray dog draft submitted to parliament: Minister

ANKARA
In a recent development regarding the contentious issue of stray animals, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that a draft legislation has been presented to the parliament.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) unveiled a draft last week in response to the escalating incidents involving stray animals, some resulting in injuries.

However, a provision in the regulation allowing for the euthanasia of animals not adopted within 30 days sparked widespread outcry across the country.

Speaking to the press ahead of the AKP's group meeting on May 29, Tunç stated that with the draft now in parliament, the appropriate venue for discussion is the parliament.

Responding to the euthanasia debates and criticisms, Tunç emphasized the sensitivity of his ministry to animal rights but stressed the necessity of maintaining a balance between human and animal safety and rights, advocating for a "middle ground."

"We are confronted with situations that lead to fatalities, attacks on the elderly and children, and contribute to traffic accidents; these need to be addressed. To prevent such occurrences, certain measures must be taken, with responsibilities falling on municipalities and institutions. There is evidently a need for legal regulation in this regard,” the minister said

"We must preserve this balance effectively. While safeguarding our animals, we must also find a middle ground aimed at eliminating situations that would endanger human health or threaten it. In this regard, it is clear that there is a need for legislative regulation,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that the total number of stray dogs in the country stands at 4 million.

Following the announcement of the AKP's proposal, various segments of society, from political figures to veterinary associations, expressed opposition to the euthanasia provision, instead calling for sterilization efforts to be undertaken.

