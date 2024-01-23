Storm Isha batters UK, cutting power and diverting flights

Tens of thousands of people across the U.K. and Ireland were without power yesterday after Storm Isha lashed the countries with strong winds and heavy rain, disrupting travel networks.

Gusts of 99 miles per hour (159 kilometers per hour) were recorded in northeast England as the whole of United Kingdom was subject to weather warnings for its ninth named storm since September.

Climatologists say climate change is causing winters in the region to be warmer and wetter, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events.

In Ireland, which was also hit badly by the storm, at least 235,000 homes endured power cuts, according to energy provider ESB.

Another 45,000 people were without electricity in Northern Ireland, while several thousand properties went dark in northwest England and Wales.

Felled trees in Scotland closed major roads, while debris and floods forced the cancellation of all Monday morning rush-hour trains in the country.

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed late on Jan. 21 and yesterday, with some planes diverted after they were unable to land due to high winds.

A Ryanair flight to Dublin from Manchester landed in Paris while another heading to the Irish capital from the Canary Islands was re-routed to Bordeaux after unsuccessful attempts to touch down.

Isha follows Storm Henk, which crashed into the U.K. earlier this month, causing widespread flooding and disruption to train services and roads.

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
