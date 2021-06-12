Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

  • June 12 2021 07:00:00

Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

ISTANBUL
Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

Two of the 223 500-year-old İznik tiles and a tile panel, stolen from the Ulu Mosque in the southern province of Adana during its restoration 19 years ago, have been found in the Netherlands.

The tree tiles, offered for sale by the Oriental Art Auctions Auction House, and another one, determined to have been stolen from the Central Anatolian province of Konya, were brought to Ankara as a result of negotiations conducted by Turkey.

“Two of 223 pieces of 500-year-old İznik tiles and a tile panel stolen from the Adana Ulu Mosque during its restoration 19 years were found in the Netherlands,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on Twitter.

Çelik said that stealing art and cultural assets is “a great crime” and “immorality.”

Turkish institutions are closely following the assets stolen from the country, he said, adding that they ensure the return of the assets to Turkey.

The 16th century tiles, which were put up for sale at the Islamic Art Auction on June 4, 2020, attracted the attention of experts of the Culture and Tourism Ministry General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. They found out that the tiles in the auction catalog were stolen from Turkey.

In an auction, titled “Islamic and Asian Art,” which was held at the same auction house on Oct. 20, 2020, the tile panel offered for sale was also examined by the experts.

The detailed investigation revealed that the tile panel had a star form, which can be seen in the structures dating back to the Anatolian Seljuk period from the end of the 11th century to the beginning of the 13th century, and similar examples of this tile were found in archaeological excavations in Konya.

The Interior Ministry’s Department of Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime and the Foreign Ministry took an initiative for the return of the tiles, published in the “Stolen Artworks Database” by Interpol.

Turkish officials got in touch with the auction house and evidence was presented that the works were illegally smuggled from Turkey. After months of negotiations, the evidence presented to the auction house proved that the works were of Anatolian origin.

Then the tiles were voluntarily delivered to the embassy in The Hague by the auction house. After the procedures, the tiles were brought to Ankara by diplomatic cargo and delivered to the Ethnography Museum.

It has been reported that some analyses will be carried out in order to determine the period of the tiles with scientific data.

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

    Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

  4. Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

  5. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Recommended
First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction
Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara
Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home
The tube houses that dominate Hanois streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers
WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on June 11 evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.
ECONOMY Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan vowed on June 11 to continue to fight against inflation to ensure prosperity, saying that the government and the Turkish Central Bank would be in close cooperation for this purpose.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.