Stock center opens in Mersin to boost aid delivery to crisis zones

MERSİN
A new strategic stock center aimed at expediting humanitarian aid deliveries to crisis-hit regions has been inaugurated in the southern province of Mersin, under the leadership of the Turkish Red Crescent and in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

Located in the Akdeniz district, the center is designed to serve as a key logistics hub for emergency food and relief supplies during natural disasters, conflicts or other humanitarian crises.

Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said at the opening ceremony that the project marks an important step in improving Türkiye’s emergency response capacity.

“The center will play a crucial role in ensuring food security and enabling rapid mobilization of aid during any humanitarian crisis,” Yılmaz said.

She emphasized that the Turkish Red Crescent, with its 157-year history, continues to expand its humanitarian logistics operations through subsidiaries such as Kızılay Lojistik, which manages the storage and transportation of relief materials during emergencies.

“Kızılay Lojistik is responsible for receiving, storing and dispatching aid materials swiftly and efficiently to affected areas during disasters,” she explained. “Internationally, we have sent ships, trains and trucks to places like Afghanistan, Sudan and Gaza, always upholding the spirit of volunteerism that defines the Turkish Red Crescent.”

According to Yılmaz, the new facility currently holds 7,000 tons of humanitarian aid supplies, ready to be deployed immediately when needed. The stock will be replenished after each operation, supporting both ongoing aid efforts and the local economy in Mersin.

“Taking a highly important and strong partner like the World Food Program alongside us through collaboration is crucial for making better joint aid deliveries,” Yılmaz added. “This center will serve all of humanity by enabling faster, more professional and more affordable aid delivery wherever it is needed.”

Türkiye’s representative for the WFP, Stephen Cahill, said the stock center would significantly enhance the region’s humanitarian capacity.

“This facility will enable us to deliver aid more efficiently to crisis-affected and highly vulnerable communities, especially those suffering from drought, climate change or conflict,” he said. “It represents Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian assistance and its stance against hunger and food insecurity.”

Türkiye occupies a unique position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East — a region frequently affected by both natural and humanitarian crises.

The country has provided significant assistance abroad following major disasters in the region, deploying emergency teams, field hospitals and humanitarian convoys to countries in need. Turkish search and rescue and disaster response units have supported earthquake operations and flood relief in several countries.

Türkiye’s humanitarian diplomacy extends beyond natural disasters: It is one of the leading providers of humanitarian relief to Gaza, especially since the latest war began in October 2023.

The country itself is highly prone to earthquakes, wildfires, floods and landslides, disasters that have become more severe due to climate change. The Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in 2023, which killed more than 50,000 people and displaced millions in southern Türkiye, demonstrated the scale of challenges the country faces.

In addition to earthquakes, Türkiye also grappled with large-scale wildfires this past summer, primarily affecting the western provinces. Thousands of people were evacuated during the fire season, with numerous settlements sustaining damage.

Despite being a disaster-prone country, Türkiye has evolved into a regional humanitarian hub with its vast logistics network and experience in large-scale disaster response. The newly inaugurated center in Mersin, a major Mediterranean port city, reinforces that role as it provides a central base for faster, more coordinated delivery of aid to both domestic disaster zones and international crisis regions.

