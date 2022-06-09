Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

  • June 09 2022 07:00:00

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

ISTANBUL
Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis Group, a major shareholder in Turkish carmaker Tofaş, has announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in Spain.

Tofaş has been manufacturing Fiat Doblo since 2000 at its plant in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The Turkish carmaker has produced more than 2 million Fiat Doblo vehicles over the past two decades and exported 75 percent of those vehicles to 80 countries.

Fiat Doblo has been the favorite vehicle of small and medium-sized companies in Turkey.

Stellantis, which was formed in 2021 following the merger between France’s PSA and Fiat Chrysler, announced that the all-new Doblo and E-Doblo will be manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Spain (Vigo).

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul, Tofaş recalled an earlier statement it made in October 2020 that the current Fiat Doblo production will continue at the Tofaş factory until the end of 2022.

“However, the assessments on the prolongation of the current version of Fiat Doblo production until the end of 2023 to serve the end markets in Turkey, NAFTA, Middle East and Africa region, as well as potential production of new models, are ongoing,” Tofaş said in the filing on June 7.

Tofaş produced 49,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, which accounted for 16.1 percent of the total output of the local automotive industry.

In the quarter, the company’s export volumes contracted by 16 percent on an annual basis to 27,800 units due to the ongoing microchip crisis. Light commercial vehicle shipments, however, recovered by 22 percent thanks to good e-commerce activity as well as lower production constraints compared to passenger cars, which were down 58 percent, Tofaş said in a presentation.

Following the merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler, Stellantis became a joint venture partner in Tofaş, currently owning 37.85 percent of Tofaş. Koç Holding’s stake in the carmaker is also 37.85 percent, while 24.3 percent of Tofaş shares are traded on Borsa Istanbul.

TURKEY Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as terrorists take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

    Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

  3. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  4. Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

    Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

  5. President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart

    President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart
Recommended
Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling

Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling
World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage

World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage
Antalya aims to host more than 10 mln tourists this year

Antalya aims to host more than 10 mln tourists this year
Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister
Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises: UN

Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises: UN
Apple unveils message recall, other ‘wish list’ features

Apple unveils message recall, other ‘wish list’ features

WORLD UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday, the latest escalation in the standoff over the country’s atomic program.

ECONOMY Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis Group, a major shareholder in Turkish carmaker Tofaş, has announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in Spain.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”