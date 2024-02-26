Steel production soars in January

Steel production soars in January

ISTANBUL
Steel production soars in January

Türkiye produced a total of 3.2 million tons of crude steel in January, pointing to a robust 24.7 percent increase from the same month last year, according to data from the World Steel Association.

With an output level of more than 3 million tons recorded last month, Türkiye claimed the seventh spot among the world’s largest steel producers, ahead of Germany, which produced an estimated 2.9 million tons of steel.

In December 2023, the country’s crude production was up 21.2 percent to 3.2 million tons, which made it the eighth largest producer in the world. In 2023, Türkiye’s steel output amounted to nearly 34 million tons, down 4 percent from the previous year.

In January this year, China’s steel production plunged 6.9 percent to 77.2 million tons, but India managed to increase its output by 7.3 percent to 12.5 million tons. Japan’s production inched up 0.6 percent year-on-year to 7.3 million tons, according to the association.

The U.S. produced 6.8 million tons of steel last month, down 0.3 percent, while Russia’s estimated output rose 1.2 percent to 6.2 million tons.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 148.1 million tons in January 2024, a 1.6 percent decrease compared to January 2023, said the trading body.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

    Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

  2. Steel production soars in January

    Steel production soars in January

  3. Watch melted in Hiroshima sells for more than $31,000

    Watch melted in Hiroshima sells for more than $31,000

  4. Hello Kitty-themed Tokyo theme park shut after threat

    Hello Kitty-themed Tokyo theme park shut after threat

  5. Bloody good oranges!

    Bloody good oranges!
Recommended
Woes of housing market far from over, report shows

Woes of housing market far from over, report shows
TOBB head invites US companies to invest more in Türkiye

TOBB head invites US companies to invest more in Türkiye
Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek
Central Bank net reserves may turn positive: Goldman Sachs

Central Bank net reserves may turn positive: Goldman Sachs
French President Macron booed by French farmers

French President Macron booed by French farmers 
US hawkish economic approach on China to intensify

US hawkish economic approach on China to intensify
WORLD Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will convene the cabinet early this week to “approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” with domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home mounting.
ECONOMY Steel production soars in January

Steel production soars in January

Türkiye produced a total of 3.2 million tons of crude steel in January, pointing to a robust 24.7 percent increase from the same month last year, according to data from the World Steel Association.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿