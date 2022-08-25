Steel production fell in July

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Steel production fell in July

ISTANBUL
Steel production fell in July

Türkiye produced a total of 2.7 million tons of crude steel in July, marking a 20.7 percent decline from a year ago, according to data from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

With 2.7 million tons of output, Türkiye was the world’s eighth largest producer of crude steel.

In June, the country’s production also fell by 13.1 percent on an annual basis to 2.9 million tons, which came on top of the 1.4 percent year-on-year decline to 3.2 million tons in May.

In the first seven months of 2022, Türkiye’s crude steel production amounted to 21.6 million tons, dropping 6.9 percent in the same period of last year, data from Worldsteel showed.

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the Worldsteel was 149.3 million tons in July 2022, a 6.5 percent decrease compared to July 2021, the association said.

Those 64 nations accounted for approximately 98 percent of the total world crude steel production in 2021.

Among the world’s top 10 producers, China’s output fell 6.4 percent year-on-year to 81.4 million tons last year, while the country’s year-to-date output amounted to 609.3 million tons, also down by 6.4 percent from a year ago.

India produced 10.1 million tons, up 3.2 percent compared with July 2021, and the seven-month production rose by 8 percent on an annual basis to 73.3 million tons.

Japan’s production fell by 8.3 percent in July and declined 4.9 percent in January-July to 7.3 million tons and 53.3 million tons, respectively. Steel output in the U.S. was down 6.4 percent last month to 7 million tons, while the production in the first seven months of the year declined 3 percent to 48 million tons.

Russia is estimated to have produced 5.5 million tons of steel in July, down 13.2 percent, the association said, adding that the country’s production fell 7 percent to 41.4 million tons in January-July.

Turkish, Economy,

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws
Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers
Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups

Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups
Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras

Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras
China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals

China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.