Steel production down in January-March

Steel production down in January-March

ISTANBUL
Steel production down in January-March

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 21.5 percent on an annual basis in the January-March period to 7.4 million tons, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

In March, the local industry’s crude steel output was 2.7 million tons, down 18.6 percent compared with the production in the same month of 2022. Türkiye was the ninth-largest crude steel producer in the world in March.

The country’s steel production was affected by the earthquakes which hit the southern provinces that are home to several steelmakers in February.

In February, crude steel production plunged by 29 percent from a year ago to 2.1 million tons.

Last week, İsdemir (İskenderun Demir Çelik), one of Türkiye’s largest steelmakers, said that it reached pre-earthquake levels in production.

Production at İsdemir, which was interrupted due to the February earthquakes, was restarted in a gradual and controlled manner, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

The World Steel data also showed that global crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the Association was 165.1 million tons in March 2023, a 1.7 percent increase compared to March 2022.

China, the largest producer of crude steel, produced 95.7 million tons in March, up 6.9 percent on March 2022, while India’s steel output grew 2.7 percent on an annual basis to 11.4 million tons.

Japan’s production fell by 5.9 percent from March 2022 to 7.5 million tons, while the U.S.’ crude steel output declined by 2.1 percent to 6.7 million tons.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month
LATEST NEWS

  1. Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

    Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

  2. Mexican rescue dogs prepare for next emergency mission

    Mexican rescue dogs prepare for next emergency mission

  3. ISIL leader committed suicide before capture by Turkish forces

    ISIL leader committed suicide before capture by Turkish forces

  4. Stanford University awards Turkish student with $500,000 scholarship

    Stanford University awards Turkish student with $500,000 scholarship

  5. Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months

    Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months
Recommended
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets

Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
BP back in Q1 profit after record loss on Russia exit

BP back in Q1 profit after record loss on Russia exit
Manufacturing activity gathers pace

Manufacturing activity gathers pace
Dried apricot exports rise amid earthquakes

Dried apricot exports rise amid earthquakes
Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months

Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months
Automotive sector sets sight on Brazil market

Automotive sector sets sight on Brazil market
WORLD 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Authorities searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers discovered the bodies of seven people Monday, including the suspected remains of the teens and a convicted sex offender who was sought along with them, the local sheriff said.

ECONOMY Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months

Antalya welcomes nearly 2 million tourists in four months

Foreign tourist arrivals by air in Antalya leaped 48 percent in the January-April period from a year ago, official data have shown.

SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.