State energy companies to invest over $7 billion next year

ANKARA

Investments to be undertaken by the state economic enterprises (SEEs) are projected to exceed 250 billion Turkish Liras ($7.3 billion) next year.

The total investment target of SEEs in 2025 was set at some 405 billion, with the share of energy enterprises amounting to 61 percent.

Nine SEEs operating in the energy sector will invest 250.3 billion liras in 2025.

As was the case in the previous years, the lion’s share in energy investments will go to natural gas and oil operations.

Some 143.2 billion liras have been allocated to investment by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) ranked second with 45.8 billion liras of planned investments this year, followed by the electricity transmission company TEİAŞ with 41.97 billion liras.

Electricity generation SEE EİAŞ will invest 9.9 billion liras, ranking fourth in the list in terms of energy investments.

Investments by mining company Eti Maden will be more than 6.3 billion liras, while 1.7 billion liras was allocated to Turkish Coal Enterprises’ (TKİ) and another 700 million liras to the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise (TTK).

Investments by the electricity distribution company TEDAŞ is seen at 605 million.