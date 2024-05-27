Special real estate funds to help reduce home prices: Şimşek

Special real estate funds to help reduce home prices: Şimşek

ANKARA
Special real estate funds to help reduce home prices: Şimşek

Authorities are working on the establishment of special real estate investment funds that will increase home supply and help reduce property prices, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“We are making arrangements for the establishment of Project Real Estate Investment Funds. Thus, we will contribute to financing of urban transformation and increasing housing supply,” Şimşek wrote on the social media platform X.

In this way, housing and rent price increases will decrease and housing accessibility will become easier for all segments of society, he said.

Şimşek’s comments came amid expectations that the measure which limits rent increases to a maximum of 25 percent is not likely to be extended once again when it expires in July.

The cap was first introduced in June 2022, after Türkiye had experienced exorbitant rent increases.

Several data in recent weeks have shown that both rent and homes prices declined in near terms.

The Central Bank’s Residential Property Price index (RPPI) rose 52 percent in March, easing from the 58 percent annual rise in the previous month.

In real terms, the index declined by 9.8 percent in March, while the RPPI advanced 1.2 percent month-on-month, slowing from 2.2 percent in February.

A study from Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM) also showed that in real terms, adjusted for inflation, average rent prices declined by 8 percent in March compared with the same month of 2023.

rents, economy news,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May
Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year

Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year
Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI

Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI
Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal

Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal
Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams

Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams
China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund
Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister

Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿