Spears’ memoir sold 1 million in a week

Spears’ memoir sold 1 million in a week

NEW YORK
Spears’ memoir sold 1 million in a week

Britney Spears' memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support," Spears said in a statement released on Nov. 1 by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. “The Woman in Me,” released Oct. 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her rise to global fame and her ongoing struggles, including the conservatorship that for years granted her father control of much of her life and her revelation that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago.

On the day of publication, Spears posted on Instagram that her book had become “the highest selling celebrity memoir in history.” It is not, so far, even the highest selling memoir of 2023.

“The Woman in Me,” for which she did little publicity beyond Instagram, was the top seller of last week. But Prince Harry's memoir “Spare,” which came out in January, sold 1.6 million U.S. copies in its first week.

Spears’ memoir helped give a strong boost to streams and sales across her music catalog, according to Luminate, a music and entertainment analytics company. In one day last week, from Monday to Tuesday, Spears’ catalog jumped 18.2 percent in on-demand streams, and 36.8 percent in album sales.

The numbers continued to climb over the following days. According to Luminate, her U.S. streams increased 24 percent over the previous week from 16 million to 19.8 million; her album sales were up 61.4 percent and digital sales 49 percent.

The audio edition of “The Woman in Me,” read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, appears a key factor in the book's initial popularity. Williams’ reading of “The Woman in Me” has been highly acclaimed, and according to Gallery, is the fastest selling audio release in the company’s history. The publisher did not immediately announce a specific audio sales figure.

According to Circana, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, “The Woman in Me” sold just under 418,000 copies, far below first week Circana numbers for former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama's “Becoming” among other memoirs.

No nonfiction release approaches the scale of J.K. Rowling's final Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which came out in 2007 and sold more than 8 millions copies in its first 24 hours.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

    Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

  2. Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

    Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

  3. No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

    No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

  4. International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

    International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

  5. Warship parade marks year-long preparations

    Warship parade marks year-long preparations
Recommended
Renowned glass artist featured in new film

Renowned glass artist featured in new film
Great Sphinx of Giza may have been shaped by the wind

Great Sphinx of Giza may have been shaped by the wind
Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya
First Folio in space to mark anniversary

First Folio in space to mark anniversary
Lisa Marie Presley estate settlement approved by judge

Lisa Marie Presley estate settlement approved by judge
ArtIstanbul Feshane hosts Asia-Europe Mediations Biennial

ArtIstanbul Feshane hosts Asia-Europe Mediations Biennial
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.