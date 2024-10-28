Spanish PM Sanchez in India seeking to bolster trade ties

Spanish PM Sanchez in India seeking to bolster trade ties

NEW DELHI
Spanish PM Sanchez in India seeking to bolster trade ties

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was welcomed to India on Monday with a flower-filled open-top parade alongside counterpart Narendra Modi, as Madrid seeks to boost investment in the world's fifth-largest economy.

The duo waved to crowds in a vehicle smothered in orange marigold garlands on their way to inaugurate a military aircraft factory, a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus, in Vadodara in Gujarat state.

It is the first visit by a Spanish premier to India for 18 years.

India's Defence Ministry agreed to a $2.5 billion deal for 56 cargo and troop-carrying C295 aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space in 2021.

"This factory will not only strengthen India-Spain relations," Modi said at the inauguration.

"This project strengthens our industrial ties while underlying our country's deep commitment as a reliable and strategic partner," Sanchez said.

India says trade between the nations is "robust and growing", totalling $9.9 billion in 2023, with India exporting $7.17 billion and importing $2.74 billion.

Spain, the 16th-biggest foreign investor in India with more than 280 Spanish companies in the country, sees opportunities including in construction, pharmacy, energy, as well as in the railways industry.

Leaders of Navantia, Spain's state shipbuilding company, are part of the visit, seeking potential contracts, including for submarines.

Sanchez, who visited China last month, is looking to consolidate relations in Asia and with both Beijing and New Delhi.

The Spanish leader is slated to visit India's financial capital Mumbai on today, where he will hold talks with business chiefs, as well as a visit to a Bollywood film studio in a bid to seek tie-ups with Spanish firms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

    Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

  2. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  3. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  4. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  5. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'
Recommended
Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future
Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter

Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter
Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations

Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations
Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating

Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating
High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN

High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN
Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years
Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve

Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve
WORLD Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish and British top diplomats have reaffirmed strategic ties between the two NATO allies as they discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and regional and international conflicts.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿