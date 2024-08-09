Spanish judge demands explanations over Puigdemont's escape

BARCELONA
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (C) arrives to address supporters in Barcelona, Spain, 08 August 2024.

A top Spanish judge demanded explanations Friday from police and government officials as to how fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was able to return to Spain despite a pending arrest warrant and vanish again.

Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena, who had issued the arrest warrant for Puigdemont, wants answers specifically from Barcelona police.

Puigdemont, who fled abroad after leading a failed 2017 independence bid for Catalonia, defiantly returned to Spain on Thursday to deliver a speech to thousands gathered at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona.

He then disappeared into the crowd.

Catalonia's regional police said it had arrested two of its officers, including one who owned the car used by Puigdemont to leave the scene.

The force, which has launched a manhunt for 61-year-old Puigdemont, denied there had been any collusion with his entourage and insisted officers had planned to arrest him "at the most opportune time so as not to generate public disorder".

Judge Llarena also asked the interior ministry for details of its plan to arrest him at the border as well as "the orders that were issued" to capture the politician "after his escape", according to documents made public by the Supreme Court.

Puigdemont's lawyer said on Friday he had fled abroad again, without giving details.

