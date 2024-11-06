Spain unveils $11 bln aid plan after catastrophic floods

MADRID

Spain has announced an aid package worth 10.6 billion euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild regions devastated by its worst floods in a generation that have killed 219 people.

The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed eastern Spain a week ago triggered surging torrents of muddy water that have left a trail of destruction.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of measures including aid to small and midsize businesses, self-employed workers and households that have suffered deaths, incapacity and damage to homes and belongings.

Tax relief and a three-month postponement to repaying mortgages and loans were also among the announcements, which Sanchez likened to the state's intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the economy and livelihoods.

The government will take on all emergency spending by local councils linked to clearing mud, debris and ruined property and restoring drinking water, Sanchez told a news conference.

Spain has also requested aid from the EU solidarity fund, he added.

Many survivors are furious with the authorities for failing to warn the population on time and provide urgent rescue and relief work.

That anger reached a breaking point in Paiporta on Nov. 3 when crowds heckled and hurled mud at King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Sanchez.

Storms coming off the Mediterranean are common during this season. But scientists have warned that human-induced climate change is increasing the ferocity, length and frequency of extreme weather events.

"Climate change kills... we have to adapt to this reality," Sanchez said at his news conference, lashing out at the "irresponsible discourse of deniers."