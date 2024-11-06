Spain unveils $11 bln aid plan after catastrophic floods

Spain unveils $11 bln aid plan after catastrophic floods

MADRID
Spain unveils $11 bln aid plan after catastrophic floods

Spain has announced an aid package worth 10.6 billion euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild regions devastated by its worst floods in a generation that have killed 219 people.

The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed eastern Spain a week ago triggered surging torrents of muddy water that have left a trail of destruction.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of measures including aid to small and midsize businesses, self-employed workers and households that have suffered deaths, incapacity and damage to homes and belongings.

Tax relief and a three-month postponement to repaying mortgages and loans were also among the announcements, which Sanchez likened to the state's intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the economy and livelihoods.

The government will take on all emergency spending by local councils linked to clearing mud, debris and ruined property and restoring drinking water, Sanchez told a news conference.

Spain has also requested aid from the EU solidarity fund, he added.

Many survivors are furious with the authorities for failing to warn the population on time and provide urgent rescue and relief work.

That anger reached a breaking point in Paiporta on Nov. 3 when crowds heckled and hurled mud at King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Sanchez.

Storms coming off the Mediterranean are common during this season. But scientists have warned that human-induced climate change is increasing the ferocity, length and frequency of extreme weather events.

"Climate change kills... we have to adapt to this reality," Sanchez said at his news conference, lashing out at the "irresponsible discourse of deniers."

flood ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

    Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

  2. Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

    Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

  3. Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

    Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

  4. Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

    Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

  5. Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

    Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
Recommended
Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter
Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market
Türkiye to launch new system to address ‘water stress’

Türkiye to launch new system to address ‘water stress’
Musks Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces hardcore reform

Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform
China export growth beats expectations in October

China export growth beats expectations in October

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy?
WORLD Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israeli parliament early Nov. 7 passed a law that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿