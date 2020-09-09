SpaceX to launch Turkish satellite by year-end

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

SpaceX will launch the fourth Turkish satellite to orbit by the end of this year, an official said on Sept. 8.

Ali Taha Koç, head of the country's Presidential Digital Transformation Office, said the satellite is being built by Airbus Defense and Space, among the pioneers in aerospace technology.

"With Turksat 5A, Turkey will have a coverage area that encompasses the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Africa," he added.

Turksat 5A is expected to have more than 30 years of life in orbit.

It will carry 42 transponders and be located at a somewhat unused Turkish orbital slot at 31 degrees East.

Turkey is also building its own Turksat 6A craft for launch in 2022.

Another Airbus, Turksat 5B is under construction for launch next year.