SpaceX inks data center deal with startup Reflection AI for $1.8 bln per year

NEW YORK

SpaceX has signed a multi-year contract with young artificial intelligence startup Reflection AI, which will pay around $1.8 billion annually to access the rocket company's AI data centers.

The agreement follows earlier deals with Anthropic and Google, signed in early May and early June, respectively. It further confirms the evolution of SpaceX's business model, which is positioning itself as a provider of AI computing power.

Under the new contract, Reflection AI will gain access to capacity at the Colossus 2 data center, located in Memphis on the border between Tennessee and Mississippi, starting on July 1.

Once operations reach full scale, Reflection will pay SpaceXAI, SpaceX's AI subsidiary, $150 million per month through late 2029.

Notably, SpaceX will provide Reflection AI with access to Nvidia's GB300 processors, among the most powerful on the market.

After rapidly building data centers that were intended for its own operations and AI development, SpaceX has changed course and is now sharing its facilities with other companies.

Reflection AI was founded in 2024 by two former Google DeepMind researchers, Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou.

The startup is developing an advanced AI model that will be more open, meaning it can be downloaded and modified, unlike so-called closed models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.