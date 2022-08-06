South Korea’s first lunar orbiter launched

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

South Korea’s first lunar orbiter launched

SEOUL
South Korea’s first lunar orbiter launched

South Korea’s first lunar orbiter successfully launched on a year-long mission to observe the Moon, Seoul said on Aug. 5, with the payload including a new disruption-tolerant network for sending data from space.

Danuri, a portmanteau of the Korean words for “Moon” and “enjoy,” was on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida by Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX. It aims to reach the Moon by mid-December.

“South Korea’s first lunar orbiter ‘Danuri’ left for space at 8:08 am on Aug. 5, 2022,” Seoul’s science ministry said in a tweet, sharing a video of the rocket blasting off trailing a huge column of smoke and flames.

“Danuri will be the first step towards the Moon and the farther universe,” it said, apparently referring to the country’s ambitious space program, which includes plans for a Moon mission by 2030.
SpaceX tweeted that the launch had been a success.

“Deployment of KPLO confirmed,” it said, referring to Danuri using an acronym of its official name, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.

During its mission, Danuri will use six different instruments, including a highly sensitive camera provided by NASA, to conduct research, including investigating the lunar surface to identify potential landing sites.

South Koera,

WORLD France’s going through its most severe drought ever, PM says

France’s going through its most severe drought ever, PM says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

    Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

  2. Kiev, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant

    Kiev, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant

  3. Biosecurity Board suspends entry of 26 GMOs to Turkey

    Biosecurity Board suspends entry of 26 GMOs to Turkey

  4. Strippers march to protest club closures

    Strippers march to protest club closures

  5. Türkiye’s top 50 female CEOs

    Türkiye’s top 50 female CEOs
Recommended
Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $30 mln to ‘House of Cards’ makers

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $30 mln to ‘House of Cards’ makers
Health fears over Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

Health fears over Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river
Directors ’shocked’ by axing of $90 mln ’Batgirl’ film

Directors ’shocked’ by axing of $90 mln ’Batgirl’ film
In Berlin, Rolling Stones end ’Sixty’ tour with tribute to Charlie Watts

In Berlin, Rolling Stones end ’Sixty’ tour with tribute to Charlie Watts
Great Barrier Reef sees fragile coral comeback

Great Barrier Reef sees fragile coral comeback
WORLD France’s going through its most severe drought ever, PM says

France’s going through its most severe drought ever, PM says

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing its “most severe drought” ever recorded and announced the activation of a government crisis unit.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.