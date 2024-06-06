South Korean activists send propaganda balloons north

South Korean activists send propaganda balloons north

SEOUL
South Korean activists send propaganda balloons north

South Korean activists said on Thursday they had sent 10 balloons loaded with anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets and K-pop music into North Korea, in response to hundreds of trash-carrying balloons from Pyongyang.

North Korea has said its recent balloon blitz, lugging bags of garbage such as cigarette butts and plastic waste, was retaliation for previous missives sent by the activists.

Pyongyang called off its campaign on June 2, but has warned it would restart if more balloons came north.

Past propaganda tit-for-tats have had real-world consequences for inter-Korean relations.

South Korea has called the latest provocation from its nuclear-armed neighbor "irrational" and "low-class" but, unlike the North's spate of recent ballistic missile launches, the trash campaign does not violate U.N. sanctions on Kim's isolated government.

The defector group Fighters for Free North Korea announced yesterday they had launched 10 balloons northward carrying 200,000 leaflets and 5,000 USB flash drives containing Korean pop music and TV shows, as well as thousands of one-dollar bills.

The same group sent balloons carrying around 2,000 USB drives containing songs by South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, as well as other K-pop tracks and K-dramas, into the North on May 10, they said earlier this week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
NATO chief says no immediate military threat against alliance

NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source
Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order

Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order
Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14

Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14
Kremlin says France ready for direct role in Ukraine

Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿