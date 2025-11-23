South Korea, Türkiye are 'brotherly nations bound by blood,' says Lee

ANKARA

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that his country and Türkiye "are brotherly nations bound by blood, having fought side by side to defend freedom and democracy."

"Türkiye is a strategic partner for Korea and an important hub in the Eurasian region," Lee said in an interview with Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that Seoul will continue to uphold and enhance its strategic partnership with Ankara.

His remarks came ahead of Lee's upcoming two-day visit to Türkiye, starting from Nov. 24. He is expected to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Türkiye holds a "uniquely" strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, he said, adding, "For Korea, Türkiye is not simply a production site.”

"It is a strategic partner with whom we seek to innovate, invest and compete globally."

The two countries' strengths complement, Lee said, noting that Türkiye has established global leadership in unmanned aerial systems, while Korea excels in advanced platforms such as tanks, artillery and naval vessels.

This presents significant opportunities for cooperation that leverage our respective advantages, he said.

Lee said that bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and South Korea in the defense industry has been robust, encompassing joint production, technological collaboration and personnel training exchanges.

"A typical example of our strong defense partnership is the Altay Main Battle Tank production program.

"With both Korea and Türkiye striving to emerge as leading defense powers, I hope we can continue expanding cooperation in this field through mutual trust," he added.

Expressing his confidence that they can expand the defense partnership into next-generation technologies, integrating unmanned systems with conventional platforms and fostering joint innovation, Lee said he is committed to a forward-looking collaboration that enhances security, technology and regional stability."

Regarding the nuclear sector, talks are underway on the South Korean companies' participation in Türkiye’s Sinop Nuclear Power Plant project, Lee said, expressing hope that Seoul can "substantially contribute" to Türkiye’s nuclear power development with its "world-class" nuclear technology and expertise in operational safety.