South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

SEOUL

South Korean investigators said on Jan. 1 they would execute an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law by the deadline of Jan. 6, as the impeached leader's supporters rallied outside his residence.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was suspended from office by lawmakers over his attempt to subvert civilian rule last month, have been camped outside the compound where he has been holed up for weeks, fending off investigators' efforts to question him.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) requested the warrant after Yoon failed to report for questioning a third time, but it has been unclear whether they could execute it as the Presidential Security Service have previously refused to comply with search warrants.

CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said on Jan. 1 the warrant would be executed "within the deadline."

"We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilize police and personnel in preparation," he told reporters.

He also warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.

"We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties," he said.

Anyone doing this "could be prosecuted under charges of abuse of authority interfering with the exercise of rights and obstruction of official duties by special means," he added.

Yoon's legal team described the arrest order as "illegal and invalid" and applied for an injunction to nullify it, with Yoon's supporters rushing to defend him.

Outside the presidential compound in central Seoul on Jan. 1, dozens of Yoon supporters hurled vitriol at police.

South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers, in 2000 and 2004, due to party members and supporters blocking police from entering for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.