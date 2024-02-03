Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

TikTok may look (or sound) a little different when you scroll through the app going forward.

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group, which represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Drake, said that it would no longer allow its music on TikTok following the Wednesday expiration of a licensing deal between the two companies.

The takedown of UMG-related music began overnight, ByteDance-owned TikTok confirmed to The Associated Press. As of early Feb. 1, a vast roster of popular songs had disappeared from the social media platform's library.

The complete removal of UMG-licensed music might not be immediate but chances are, avid TikTokers are already seeing the effects. Here's a rundown of where things stand.

The songs getting pulled from TikTok are those that are licensed by UMG, which carries an enormous reach across the music industry and, consequently, our digital diet today.

“Universal Music Group is literally the largest record label ... in the history of the music industry,” said Andrew Mall, an associate professor of music at Northeastern University. An “uncountable number of tracks and sounds” would be impacted on TikTok, he added, significantly limiting options for creators.

TikTok users signing on Feb. 1 will see that they are no longer able to search for many popular songs, including music from Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more, under the “sounds” tab.

In addition to users no longer having the option of adding these songs to next dance craze and other trending content, past videos featuring UMG-licensed music will also be scrubbed. According to a UMG spokesperson, whether these existing videos are muted or taken down entirely will be up to TikTok.

Artists will also not be able to post the audio of their UMG-licensed songs on TikTok. If the music has a UMG license, it should be muted, the spokesperson said, noting the company will protect its copyrights.

Complete removal will likely be a process, so it may take a few days for TikTokers see the full effects.

Despite the licensing deal's expiration, experts note that we're still a moment of negotiation between UMG and TikTok and it probably won't last forever.

