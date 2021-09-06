Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

Al-Saadi Gaddafi, 48, was freed through a decision by the Libyan Chief Prosecutor's Office and the approval of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

It was also stated that he left the country to move to Turkey.

Al-Saadi, who had authority in the management of the country's sports activities during the Gaddafi period, was also playing in the Libyan national football team.

He had fled to Niger after the collapse of the Gaddafi regime in 2011 but was brought back to Libya to stand trial in 2014 on charges of embezzlement during the Libyan Football Federation presidency.

Announcing the release, Dbeibeh said on Twitter that the country cannot proceed without reconciliation and establishing a state without providing justice, applying the law, respecting the principle of separation of powers and complying with judicial procedures and decisions.