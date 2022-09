Some 99 passengers injured in Istanbul metrobus collision

ISTANBUL

Some 99 people were injured after four metrobuses collided in Istanbul’s Avcılar district on Sept. 9.

Two metrobuses were involved in a head-on collision in the Avcılar stop, and two other incoming metrobuses crashed behind them.

Ambulances, firefighters and police were dispatched to the area immediately after the crash.

Küçükçekmece prosecutor's office has opened an investigation on the causes of the accident.