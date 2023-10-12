Some 880 cruise ships visit Turkish ports this year

Some 880 cruise ships visit Turkish ports this year

ISTANBUL
Some 880 cruise ships visit Turkish ports this year

A total of 876 cruise ships have visited Turkish ports between January and September, bringing more than 1 million visitors.

In the same period of 2022, Türkiye hosted 752 cruise ships with 712,000 passengers on board.

The port of Kuşadası in the province of Muğla was the busiest one, welcoming 403 cruise ships, which brough 604,000 travelers to the popular resort town.

Istanbul ranked second with 150 ships and more than 260,000 passengers, followed by Bodrum with 74 liners and 71,000 tourists.

The conflict in Gaza, sparked after the Palestinian group Hamas’s attack on Israel last weekend, is affecting the cruise tourism in the Mediterranean Sea.

Amid the clashes, the Dutch-flagged cruise ship “Nieuw Statendam” left Israel and docked at the port of Alanya in the province of Antalya earlier this week.

Some cruise operators are diverting ships away from Israel, cancelling their calls to the Haifa and Ashdod ports, said Yusuf Öztürk, the president of the İzmir branch of İMEAK Chamber of Shipping.

They made calls to the Turkish ports of Marmaris, Alanya and Bodrum, Öztürk told business daily Ekonomi.

“Those changes of itineraries, which may seem to be in favor of Türkiye in the short term, could create disadvantages in the longer term. As long as the tension in the region continues, calls to the Eastern Mediterranean ports will decrease next season,” he said.

Most of the cruise operators, which began moving ships away the port of Ashdod, are sending those ships to the Turkish ports, while some of them headed to Egypt and Cyprus, according the daily.

Aydın, TURKEY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

    Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

  2. Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

    Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

  3. Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

    Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

  4. EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

    EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

  5. As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war

    As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war
Recommended
Current account deficit shrinks to $619 million

Current account deficit shrinks to $619 million
Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-September

Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-September
Bill on short-term rentals sent to parliament

Bill on short-term rentals sent to parliament
Growth rates in retail sales and turnover slow

Growth rates in retail sales and turnover slow
China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week
US Fed on track to avoid recession: Official

US Fed 'on track' to avoid recession: Official
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said yesterday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Vladimir Putin.

SPORTS Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

The third stage of the Tour of Türkiye witnessed history in the making as cyclists tackled the steepest hill ever recorded in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) races on Oct. 10.