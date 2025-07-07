Some 77 percent of civil servants unionized

ANKARA
Out of 3 million civil servants in Türkiye, 2.32 million are registered with a union, resulting in a unionization rate of 76.9 percent, according to official data.

The Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Memur-Sen) leads with 1.08 members, making it the largest public employees’ union in the country.

It is followed by the Confederation of Public Workers' Unions of Türkiye (Türkiye Kamu-Sen) with 560,060 members, and the Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK) with 166,266 members.

The “Education, Training, and Science Services” sector has the highest unionization, with 976,080 unionized civil servants, according to the latest numbers from the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

The Health and Social Services is close behind, which has 593,903 unionized civil servants.

The “Office, Banking, and Insurance Services” sector includes 269,034 unionized employees, the data showed.

US 'hopeful' Gaza ceasefire deal reached this week: Envoy
