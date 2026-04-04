Some 74 of consumers use AI in shopping, shows study

ISTANBUL

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming innovation and operational strategies across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, according to a study prepared by NielsenIQ in collaboration with Kearney.

According to Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NIQ Türkiye General Manager and NIQ E-Commerce Regional Vice President for Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, key findings include: 74 percent of consumers use AI in their shopping journey, 54 percent use AI during research processes and 20 percent directly rely on AI for shopping.

NIQ data shows that emerging brands are particularly gaining traction in categories where AI-enabled innovation and discovery are accelerating — such as pet care, personal care, health and wellness. At the same time, consumer behavior is rapidly evolving.

The study also highlights the emergence of “agentic commerce.” In this model, retail platforms and environments powered by large language models (LLMs) employ AI systems that filter options, make recommendations and influence purchase decisions. As AI assistants become increasingly integrated into retailer websites, search engines and shopping platforms, they also impact product rankings and visibility.