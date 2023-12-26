Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

ISTANBUL

Some 59 percent of Turks are optimistic that 2024 will be a better year for them than it was in 2023, according to Ipsos’ Global Advisor 2024 Predictions survey.

This was 5 percentage points higher than the previous survey.

Around 43 percent of Turkish respondents think the global economy will be stronger next year than it was in 2023, while 57 percent think otherwise.

Some 44 percent said they are likely to use social media less next year against the global average of 41 percent.

Most of the Turks - 80 percent - expect interest rates to be higher next year compared with 2023.

Around 65 percent of the Turks surveyed believe there will be a new global pandemic caused by a new virus, while some 84 percent voiced concern that average global temperatures will increase, according to the study.

“The world is still pretty downbeat, but we seem to be on track for getting back to more typical levels of sentiment about the present and the immediate future,” Ipsos said.

Overall, optimism for the coming year appears to be on the rise, with 70 percent thinking 2024 will be a better year than 2023, it said, noting that this is up by 5 percentage points from 2022, when optimism dipped to a decade-low of 65 percent.

Improvement in optimism is the greatest among countries in Europe, particularly in Poland, Spain, Great Britain (11 points higher) and Sweden (12 points higher), mirroring the signs of economic recovery observed in Europe in 2023, it said.