Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

ISTANBUL
Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 percent of Turks are optimistic that 2024 will be a better year for them than it was in 2023, according to Ipsos’ Global Advisor 2024 Predictions survey.

This was 5 percentage points higher than the previous survey.

Around 43 percent of Turkish respondents think the global economy will be stronger next year than it was in 2023, while 57 percent think otherwise.

Some 44 percent said they are likely to use social media less next year against the global average of 41 percent.

Most of the Turks - 80 percent - expect interest rates to be higher next year compared with 2023.

Around 65 percent of the Turks surveyed believe there will be a new global pandemic caused by a new virus, while some 84 percent voiced concern that average global temperatures will increase, according to the study.

“The world is still pretty downbeat, but we seem to be on track for getting back to more typical levels of sentiment about the present and the immediate future,” Ipsos said.

Overall, optimism for the coming year appears to be on the rise, with 70 percent thinking 2024 will be a better year than 2023, it said, noting that this is up by 5 percentage points from 2022, when optimism dipped to a decade-low of 65 percent.

Improvement in optimism is the greatest among countries in Europe, particularly in Poland, Spain, Great Britain (11 points higher) and Sweden (12 points higher), mirroring the signs of economic recovery observed in Europe in 2023, it said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin
Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut
China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble

China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble
Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike
Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets

Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.