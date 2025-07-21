Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.

The report, which analyzes data from companies across 39 countries, reveals that Turkish firms increased their on-time payment rate to 41.9 percent in 2024 — up 1.3 percentage points from the previous year.

This improvement places Türkiye above the Southern European average of 38.7 percent, though still below the global benchmark of 52.5 percent.

The study also highlights that only 4.4 percent of Turkish companies experienced payment delays exceeding 90 days, a relatively low figure compared to regional peers. This was 4.9 percent in 2022 and 4.3 percent in 2023. In contrast, countries like Greece and Romania reported significantly higher long-term delinquency rates.

When segmented by company size, small businesses in Türkiye recorded the highest punctuality, with a majority settling invoices on time (45.8 percent). Medium-sized firms followed with moderate compliance (40 percent), while large corporations posted the lowest rates of timely payments (32.6 percent).

Globally, Denmark retained its top position with a 94.2 percent on-time payment rate, while Romania ranked lowest at 12 percent.

Northern Europe led all regions with an average of 63.5 percent, followed by Oceania, where New Zealand posted an impressive 83.2 percent. In Asia, the Philippines emerged as the regional leader with 81.4 percent.

