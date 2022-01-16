Some 4 mln households to receive heating support: Minister

  • January 16 2022 15:28:02

Some 4 mln households to receive heating support: Minister

ANKARA
Some 4 mln households to receive heating support: Minister

The government plans to distribute funds to up to 4 million households that use natural gas for heating to help them cover costs, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has said.

“Studies on this scheme will be completed soon. Applications to benefit from the heating support will start to be collected in the second half of February and payments to eligible households will begin in the second half of March,” Yanık told a group of journalists in Ankara on Jan. 15.

The payments will be made in two equal installments in March and October, according to the minister.

“Households will receive between 450 Turkish Liras [$33] and 1,150 liras [$85] annually and total support to be provided will amount to 3 billion liras,” she said.

Yanık also explained that the natural gas financial support will differ among the regions, with households in colder areas receiving higher payments.

“A household’s natural gas consumption in [the eastern province of] Erzurum is not the same with that of a household in the Aegean region. Our colleagues have worked on a thermal map as to determine the heating support to be provided,” she added.

National distributor Botaş announced last month that natural gas prices were hiked by 25 percent for residential use. Thus, the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas was increased to 1,860 liras for households.

BOTAS, social support,

WORLD Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’
MOST POPULAR

  1. PCR test requirement for flights continues

    PCR test requirement for flights continues

  2. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  3. Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

    Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

  4. Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

    Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

  5. Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

    Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes
Recommended
Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says
UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister

UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister
Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde

Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde
Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister
Nearly 1.5 million residential houses sold in Turkey last year

Nearly 1.5 million residential houses sold in Turkey last year
Turkeys electricity consumption increases

Turkey's electricity consumption increases
WORLD Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey has become a manufacturing hub for three continents, contrary to the allegations of opposition parties that the country was selling its public factories but buying its basic agricultural needs, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 15

SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.