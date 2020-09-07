Some 4,000 women join financial literacy program

ANKARA

Some 4,000 working women have joined the financial literacy education program organized by Turkey’s Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

The aim of the program, which is coordinated under the ministry’s general directorate on the status of women, is to increase women’s knowledge and awareness of financial literacy.

The ministry brought the financial literacy seminars online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seminars have been held in 10 of the country’s largest provinces, which include Kocaeli, Trabzon, Aydın, Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır, Eskişehir, Mersin, Bursa, Van, and Mardin, attracting a total of 3,597 women participants.

The seminars are designed to raise awareness of women on issues such as cash management, income, expenditure, savings, assets and debt.

Besides the above, the participants also learn about investment, investment tools, and the private pension system.

The seminars moreover provide information on supports and incentives that strengthen women’s economic empowerment.

The ministry plans to expand the financial literacy education scheme to cover all of the 81 provinces of the country in the period ahead.

To that end, the ministry is organizing the financial literacy training of trainers’ scheme.