Somali president’s son to be brought to Türkiye: Minister

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced that the Somali president's son Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was involved in the accident that led to the death of motorcyclist Yunus Emre Göçer, will be brought to Türkiye.

"We have met with the Somali judicial authorities, and in the coming days, the accused will come to Türkiye and participate in the trial process. We will not allow any of our citizens to lose their rights against a foreigner in this way," Tunç said.

"Especially in recent days, there are some criticisms on this issue on social media. This issue is being used against us. We will follow the case until the end. In this context, I personally met with the justice minister of Somali,” he added.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in an interview with The Associated Press that his 40-year-old son, who is a doctor, stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days afterward.

“It was an accident. He did not run away, and he hired a lawyer for this purpose and there was no arrest warrant. He has a business and he came out of the country,” he said.

Göçer, a 38-year-old, died in a hospital on Dec. 6, six days after he was hit by a car driven by the president’s son on a busy highway in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities ordered the president's son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad following the motorcyclist’s death, but reports said the younger Mohamud had already left Türkiye by the time the warrant was issued.

“He still is linked to the country, and I am talking to him to go back and present himself to the court. The decision is his, but I am giving that advice,” he added.

“I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family, which I don’t know how to contact. We share with them the grief of their loss. We are sorry for their loss,” he said.

“Türkiye is a brotherly country. We respect the laws and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country’s judicial system,” he added.