Solid waste threatens marine biome in Black Sea

  • January 07 2022 07:00:00

Solid waste threatens marine biome in Black Sea

RİZE
Solid waste threatens marine biome in Black Sea

Solid waste that is thrown into streams in an uncontrolled manner from the coasts of northeastern provinces and reaches the Black Sea after being dragged by floods has been threatening marine biome and the fishing industry.

The wastes accumulating in fishermen’s shelters or covering the sea surface with the effect of waves formed in stormy weathers cause pollution and damage fishing nets. Limited cleaning by fishermen is not yielding results.

Ülgen Aytan, an academic and a marine biologist from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, said that in order to protect biodiversity and fisheries, it is imperative to reduce and stop the amount of plastic entering the seas, and to remove the existing plastic.

“Large plastics in the marine environment cause suffocation and obstruction of the digestive tract as a result of entanglement in living species,” Ülgen said, adding that plastics are a great threat to human health both because of the chemicals they contain and the pollutants collected in the marine environment.

The academic said that plastic waste both negatively affects fish stocks and causes serious damage to fishing equipment, noting that it also creates a serious loss for the country’s economy.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE ’I am not an object’ says French artist’s Blue Woman

’I am not an object’ says French artist’s Blue Woman
MOST POPULAR

  1. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

  2. Astrology found by ancient Turks, says Russian researcher

    Astrology found by ancient Turks, says Russian researcher

  3. Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022

    Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022

  4. Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

    Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

  5. Turkish Twitch influencers nabbed in $10 mln fraud case

    Turkish Twitch influencers nabbed in $10 mln fraud case
Recommended
Lawyer of femicide perpetrators sentenced for leaking documents

Lawyer of femicide perpetrators sentenced for leaking documents
Horse-drawn sleighs arouse interest in Turkey’s east

Horse-drawn sleighs arouse interest in Turkey’s east
Turkish school achieves outstanding success in global diploma program

Turkish school achieves outstanding success in global diploma program
THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco
Winner of New Year’s Eve lottery gets cheque

Winner of New Year’s Eve lottery gets cheque
Local car TOGG makes its world debut in Las Vegas

Local car TOGG makes its world debut in Las Vegas
WORLD Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
ECONOMY Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Turkey’s parliament has approved a legislation that is designed to prevent stockpiling by imposing higher fines for such activities at a time when consumer prices are rising.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.